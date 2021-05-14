IFP Advisors Inc Sells 670 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

