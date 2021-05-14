iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 738,416 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 531,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 513,824 shares in the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

