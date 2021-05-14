IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $72,045.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $72,045.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00088415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.99 or 0.01056284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00067238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00111585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060471 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

