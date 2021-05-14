Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.63.

ITW opened at $237.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 643,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,274,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

