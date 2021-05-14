Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $378.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $378.67.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
Shares of Illumina stock opened at $373.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.62.
In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
