Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $378.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $378.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $373.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

