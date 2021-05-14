IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,079. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -2.05. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,751,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMAC. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

