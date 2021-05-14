Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Director Acquires $30,237.48 in Stock

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 4,473 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $30,237.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,666.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ISNS stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. 8,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.79. The company has a market cap of $39.35 million, a PE ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.04. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.58.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.