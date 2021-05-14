Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,937.11 ($25.31).

LON IMB traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,596.50 ($20.86). The stock had a trading volume of 560,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,525.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,480.48. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,664 ($21.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total transaction of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

