Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Down 2.5%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.70 and last traded at $79.31. 30,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 580,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $633,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,841 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,821.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,789,930.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 818,787 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after buying an additional 423,540 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,508,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

