Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Lessened by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $83.23 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

