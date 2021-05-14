INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INDT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,052. The firm has a market cap of $355.64 million, a PE ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.66. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.