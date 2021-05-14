ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ING. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.