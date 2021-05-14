Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Posts Earnings Results

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Inhibrx stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,495. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inhibrx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

