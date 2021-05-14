Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $965,780.83 and approximately $5,618.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00619335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00237030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.45 or 0.01092783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.68 or 0.01181077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars.

