InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,533. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

