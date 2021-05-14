Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INE. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$28.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

Shares of INE stock traded up C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,180. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.98.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. Analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

