Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

INGN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -731.14 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

