Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 90,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,656,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.