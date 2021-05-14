Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of INO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,189,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,174 shares of company stock worth $629,138 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

