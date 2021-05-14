Insider Buying: Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Buys C$18,340.00 in Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Alexander David Birkett purchased 65,500 shares of Amarillo Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$18,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,391,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,519.76.

Alexander David Birkett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Alexander David Birkett purchased 47,500 shares of Amarillo Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$12,825.00.

AGC opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.

Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Amarillo Gold Company Profile

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

