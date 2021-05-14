Insider Buying: Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Christopher J. Neugent acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.83 on Friday. Calyxt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $142.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Calyxt by 523.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

