Insider Buying: CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Director David Loeb acquired 1,000 shares of CorePoint Lodging stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $10,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,922.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

