Insider Buying: INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Buys $21,115.64 in Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,760.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,249.70.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,872.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -1.14.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Research analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

