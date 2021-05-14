Insider Buying: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Acquires $199,950.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jatin Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Jatin Shah sold 1,186 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $17,588.38.

KPTI opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

