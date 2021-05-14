Insider Buying: Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Insider Purchases 37,121 Shares of Stock

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) insider David Chambers bought 37,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,828.57 ($27,734.69).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.74.
About Mach7 Technologies
