Insider Buying: Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Insider Purchases 37,121 Shares of Stock

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) insider David Chambers bought 37,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,828.57 ($27,734.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability solutions for healthcare enterprises worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Software Licenses and Provision of Professional Services. It offers Management Studio that enables healthcare delivery organizations to own, archive, and communicate imaging data across the enterprise and connect that data with the electronic medical record.

