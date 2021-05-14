Insider Buying: Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) EVP Purchases $52,000.00 in Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TUP stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

