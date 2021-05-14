Insider Buying: Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) EVP Purchases $52,000.00 in Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TUP stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
