Insider Buying: WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP) insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12).

Thomas Ilube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of WPP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 962 ($12.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP plc has a one year low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.08). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 957.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 837.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

