Insider Selling: Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Sells 2,095 Shares of Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $84,910.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 114.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.