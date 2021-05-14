Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $225,820.20 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.40 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 222,421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.