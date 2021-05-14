Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $225,820.20 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.40 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $29.45.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
