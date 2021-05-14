Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,271.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Axonics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

