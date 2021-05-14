Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells 233,334 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,836,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44.

NYSE:BE opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BE. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

