Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells 109,469 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $84.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

