Insider Selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $8,029,341.67 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.83. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $128.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

