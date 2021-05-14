Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Sells $81,203.88 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,203.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVER opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $837.17 million, a PE ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 79.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,502 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 61.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4,955.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.