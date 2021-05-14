Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Sells 58,495 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FHN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,153. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

