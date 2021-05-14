Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells 52,599 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 52,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,392,542.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,900,645.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 30,150 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $2,937,514.50.

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $3,416,297.28.

Shares of GSHD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.57. 391,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,366. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.4% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

