Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Sells 6,176 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $150,879.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $458,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21.

On Monday, May 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $96,759.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 4,300 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $74,476.00.

LQDT opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $918.19 million, a P/E ratio of -237.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.