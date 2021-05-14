Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells 2,234 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LQDT stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 781,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,697. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.19 million, a P/E ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

