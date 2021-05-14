Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $581,621.60 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of -92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

