Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells 8,479 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $2,767,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $3,997,988.80.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $306.33 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,897 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

