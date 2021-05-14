Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after acquiring an additional 414,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after buying an additional 382,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after buying an additional 74,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 937,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

