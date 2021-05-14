Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP Sells $194,100.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MUR opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

