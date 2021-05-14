Insider Selling: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Director Sells $31,080.00 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PBPB opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $1,478,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.