Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 905 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $76,807.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PSMT stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.