Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RNG opened at $237.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.83. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in RingCentral by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $19,233,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

