Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Sells 8,188 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $388,664.18.

STTK stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $16,202,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

