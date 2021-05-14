Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells 14,057 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $383,334.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $221,635.38.

STTK stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 22.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.