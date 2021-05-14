Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) COO Sells $871,693.73 in Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.13 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -129.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after buying an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after buying an additional 244,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 200,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

