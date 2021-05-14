Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Sells $699,500.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $74.77 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

