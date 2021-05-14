Insider Selling: Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Sells $21,797.37 in Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,797.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,076.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Marie Fogel sold 523 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $6,228.93.

VNCE stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Vince Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of Vince worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

